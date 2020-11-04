CAC 40 Little Changed Amid US Election Uncertainty

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed in early trade Wednesday as U.S. political uncertainty cast doubt on the fate of a much-needed spending package and data showed the euro zone's economic recovery stalled last month.

American President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are locked in close races in the battleground states, with final results expected to take a while because of unprecedented use of mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite incomplete results from several battleground states, Trump prematurely declared victory against Biden and said he will go to the Supreme Court to dispute election count.

On the economic front, the euro zone services PMI dropped to 46.9 last month from September's 48.0.

The benchmark CAC 40 was little changed at 4,806 after gaining 2.4 percent in the previous session.

Lender Credit Agricole rose about 1 percent after reporting a smaller-than-expected fall in third-quarter profit.

Trade-exposed automakers were moving lower, with Renault dropping 2.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.