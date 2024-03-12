CAC 40 Little Changed Ahead Of US Inflation Print

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Tuesday as investors awaited the release of U.S. consumer price inflation data later in the day that might offer some clarity over the path of interest rates.

Economists expect consumer prices to climb by 0.4 percent in February after rising by 0.3 percent in January.

The annual rate of consumer price growth is expected to come in unchanged from the previous month at 3.1 percent, while annual core consumer price growth, which excludes food and energy prices, is likely to slow to 3.7 percent from 3.9 percent.

The Fed is widely expected to leave rates unchanged at its monetary policy meeting next week, but today's CPI report along with other reports due this week, including data on producer price inflation, retail sales, industrial production and consumer sentiment could impact expectations regarding when the central bank will eventually lower rates.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 8,024 after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.

