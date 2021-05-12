CAC 40 Little Changed Ahead Of US Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Wednesday as caution prevailed amid lingering concerns about acceleration in inflation and possible monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield dipped slightly after rising to more than a one-week high amid inflation worries. The U.S. CPI report due later in the day is forecast to show prices continued to spike in April.

Fed policymakers reiterated earlier this week that it's too early to discuss pulling back monetary support and price pressures could be transitory.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 2 points at 6,265 after losing 1.9 percent the day before.

EDF Group shares rose nearly 2 percent. The power group confirmed its full-year guidance after sales rose in the first quarter.

