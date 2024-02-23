News & Insights

CAC 40 Little Changed Ahead Of Lagarde's Remarks

February 23, 2024 — 04:02 am EST

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Friday as investors digested hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official and awaited remarks from European Central Bank policymakers, including President Christine Lagarde for direction.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 7,914 after adding 1.3 percent the previous day.

The euro remained slightly above the 1.08 level in a narrow range after data showed the German economy contracted in Q4.

Sanofi was moving lower. The drug major announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for Priority Review the supplemental Biologics License Application for Dupixent (dupilumab).

Banks traded mixed, with BNP Paribas rising half a percent while Credit Agricole fell about 1 percent. Societe Generale was little changed with a negative bias.

