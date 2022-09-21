CAC 40 Little Changed Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Wednesday ahead of a slew of central bank meetings.

The U.S. Federal Reserve delivers its interest-rate decision later in the day, with many expecting a 75-bps move.

The Bank of England, the Swiss National Bank, the Bank of Japan, and the Norges Bank in Norway are also announcing their policy decisions this week.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 5,981 after declining 1.4 percent on Tuesday.

Schneider Electric dropped half a percent after it agreed to buy out minority shareholders in Aveva Group Plc.

Shares of Vallourec SA soared 7 percent. The provider of premium tubular solutions has signed a 10-year agreement with Saudi Aramco for the supply of Premium Casing and Services.

