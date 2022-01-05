CAC 40 Little Changed Ahead Of Fed Meeting Minutes

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Wednesday amid concerns over rising U.S. Treasury yields and interest rate hike bets.

Investors will be poring over the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's Dec. 14-15 meeting, out later in the day for clues on when the U.S. central bank may start to reduce the size of its ~$8.8T balance sheet.

The committee adopted a more hawkish stance at the meeting, with most policymakers expecting at least one interest rate hike this year.

Current pricing in the fed funds futures market points to about a 60 percent likelihood of a hike in March.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 7,321 after climbing 1.4 percent the previous day.

