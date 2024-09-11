News & Insights

CAC 40 Little Changed Ahead Of ECB Meeting

September 11, 2024 — 05:07 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French stocks held steady on Wednesday ahead of U.S. consumer inflation data due later in the day which could shed light on the size of a widely expected rate cut by the Federal Reserve at next week's policy meeting.

Focus was also on the European Central Bank (ECB), which is likely to reduce its own borrowing costs for the second time this year on Thursday.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 7,408 after declining 0.2 percent the previous day.

Drug maker Sanofi fell about 1 percent. The French company and its partner Regeneron have presented data from a phase 3 trial that could help push the megablockbuster across the finish line in the indication.

