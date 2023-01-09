CAC 40 Little Changed After Friday's Rally

(RTTNews) - French stocks were flat to slightly higher on Monday after posting strong gains in the previous session on easing worries about the Fed's interest-rate hiking path.

China reopened its borders for international travel, helping underpin investor sentiment to some extent.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 6,862 after adding 1.5 percent on Friday.

Ipsen fell about 1 percent after the biopharmaceutical company entered into a merger deal with Albireo, a rare disease company focused on the development of bile acid modulators to treat pediatric and adult liver diseases.

Automaker Renault fell 1.6 percent as it announced the success of its Renaulution Shareplan for Group employees. Telecom major Orange S.A. dropped 1.4 percent after it signed a memorandum of understanding with Canal+ Group, a mass media firm, to sell OCS pay TV package and Orange Studio, the film and series co-production arm.

