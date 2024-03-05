News & Insights

CAC 40 Inches Lower As Investors Look Ahead To ECB Meeting

March 05, 2024 — 04:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - French stocks declined on Tuesday even as a survey showed the downturn in the country's service sector eased in February.

The HCOB France final purchasing managers index (PMI) for the services sector, compiled by S&P Global, improved to 48.4 from 45.4 in January.

The composite final PMI, which combines data from the services and manufacturing sectors, jumped to 48.1 from 44.6 the previous month.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 27 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,929 ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) rate decision and congressional testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell due this week.

Thales shares soared 7.4 percent. The technology firm lifted dividend and projected organic sales growth of between 4 percent and 6 percent for fiscal 2024.

