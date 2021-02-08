CAC 40 Inches Higher On US Stimulus Optimism

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Monday after a weak U.S. jobs data increased odds of further U.S. stimulus.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a budget proposal on Friday, setting the stage for passage of the President's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she would push for rapid approval of the plan.

Falling coronavirus cases and progress in the rollout of vaccines also boosted investor sentiment.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 26 points, or half a percent, to 5,685 after gaining 0.9 percent on Friday.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rose about 2 percent each, while automaker Renault was moving lower.

