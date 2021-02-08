Markets

CAC 40 Inches Higher On US Stimulus Optimism

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Monday after a weak U.S. jobs data increased odds of further U.S. stimulus.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a budget proposal on Friday, setting the stage for passage of the President's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she would push for rapid approval of the plan.

Falling coronavirus cases and progress in the rollout of vaccines also boosted investor sentiment.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 26 points, or half a percent, to 5,685 after gaining 0.9 percent on Friday.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rose about 2 percent each, while automaker Renault was moving lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More