Markets

CAC 40 Inches Higher On Growth Optimism

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks were seeing modest gains on Monday as a slew of strong economic data from China helped offset investor concerns around high inflation and interest-rate rises. Annual growth in retail sales and industrial output both handily beat forecasts, helping raise optimism that the global economic recovery remains intact.

However, China's home prices fell for a second month in October as a property slump deepens in the world's second-largest economy.

Analysts said the People's Bank of China could cut bank reserve requirements this week to support economic activity.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 15 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,106 after gaining half a percent on Friday.

In stock-specific action, plane maker Airbus rallied nearly 3 percent after it notched a mega-order for 255 narrow-body jets at the Dubai Airshow.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular