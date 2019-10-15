CAC 40 Inches Higher On Brexit Deal Optimism

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Tuesday, with renewed optimism over Sino-U.S. trade relations and expectations that a Brexit deal could be reached this week helping underpin investor sentiment.

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that a deal with Britain over the terms of their divorce could be reached this week.

Barnier, however, struck a cautiously upbeat note, saying more tough talks are still needed.

According to Irish broadcaster RTE, the United Kingdom would make new Brexit proposals today in a last-ditch bid to secure a Brexit deal.

The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 20 points, or 0.36 percent, at 5,663 after losing 0.4 percent the previous day.

In economic releases, France's consumer price inflation eased as estimated in September, final data from the statistical office Insee showed.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 0.9 percent in September from 1 percent in August. The rate came in line with expectations.

The Euro-zone ZEW economic sentiment indicator for October arrived at -23.5 vs. -33.0 expected.

