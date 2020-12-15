Markets

CAC 40 Inches Higher On Brexit Deal Hopes

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Tuesday as investors clung to hopes of a Brexit trade deal and a U.S. coronavirus relief plan.

While the EU signaled that tentative "movement" was being made in post-Brexit trade talks, the U.K. suggested negotiations remained "difficult".

Investors are pinning hopes for a new round of stimulus in the U.S. after a bipartisan group of senators presented a new fiscal stimulus compromise worth $748bn.

Adding to the positive sentiment, Chinese data released earlier today showed the economic recovery in the world's second-largest economy broadened in November.

On the Covid-19 front, the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients in France increased for the third day in a row, just as the country planned to relax its lockdown.

Italian media reported the government may put the country under partial lockdown from Dec. 24 to at least Jan. 2.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 30 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,558 after rising 0.4 percent on Monday.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rose 1-2 percent.

Automaker Renault rallied 2.2 percent and Peugeot advanced 1.5 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular