CAC 40 Inches Higher In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose slightly on Monday despite inflation worries and global growth concerns.

ECB President Christine Lagarde is scheduled to address the European Parliament in Brussels later today, with investors awaiting more clues on the new crisis tool that would help prevent a disorderly blowout in borrowing costs in weaker eurozone countries.

Investors also await a congressional appearance by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell this week that could highlight the U.S. central bank's resolve to guide inflation back to the Fed's 2 percent target.

The benchmark CAC 40 edged up 20 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,902 after finishing marginally lower on Friday.

Airplane maker Airbus SE advanced 1.3 percent on news it is in discussions with Qatar Airways to try to resolve a bitter legal and safety dispute over the A350 passenger jet.

Valneva shares jumped 18 percent after U.S. healthcare giant Pfizer agreed to invest 90.5 million euros ($95.24 million) to buy an 8.1 percent stake in the French specialty vaccines company.

