CAC 40 Inches Higher In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving higher on Monday as investors were relieved to see that the U.S. consumer inflation report was in line with expectations, and lower than some had been forecasting.

Investors braced for reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes. About 20 central banks are due to hold monetary policy meetings this week, including the Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.

The Federal Reserve's two-day review wraps up on Wednesday, with investors waiting to see whether the U.S. central bank will speed up its tapering of bond purchases.

The ECB is due to decide on the future of its bond-buying program at a meeting on Thursday, while the Bank of England is set to opt for caution over Covid rather than worries about inflation.

The benchmark CAC 40 index inched up 17 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,008 after ending 0.2 percent lower on Friday.

Air France KLM was moving lower. The airline said it redeemed 500 million euros of a EUR4 billion-euro French-state backed loan issued to help the carrier cope with the pandemic.

It was said that discussions are ongoing on further capital strengthening measures.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.