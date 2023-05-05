News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Inches Higher In Cautious Trade

May 05, 2023 — 05:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks were modestly higher on Friday, a day after the European Central Bank slowed the pace of its rate increases but signaled more tightening to fight inflation. The benchmark CAC 40 was up 18 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,359 after losing 0.9 percent on Thursday.

Banks were broadly higher, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rising between half a percent and 1.2 percent.

Air France tumbled 3.2 percent after the Franco-Dutch carrier group posted an operating loss of €306 million ($338 million) for the first quarter.

Thales Group slipped half a percent despite reporting higher Q1 sales and confirming its 2023 outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.