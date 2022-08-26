CAC 40 Inches Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks were slightly higher in cautious trade on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy didn't contract by as much as previously thought during the spring.

All eyes remain on Fed Chair Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium due later in the day after several Fed official stressed the need to keep raising rates to combat inflation.

Investors hope that his speech would shed light on plans for more interest rate hikes. Kansas City Fed president Esther George said Thursday that there is more work to be done to curb inflation but It was too soon to predict the size of the September rate hike.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 10 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,391 after finishing marginally lower the previous day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.