CAC 40 Inches Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Thursday as investors regained hope that at least a partial deal on more U.S. fiscal stimulus may happen.

After abruptly ending economic relief talks on Tuesday, Trump has renewed his calls for Congress to pass individual coronavirus relief measures.

The benchmark CAC 40 edged up 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 4,893 after declining 0.3 percent on Wednesday.

The upside remained capped after France, Spain and the Czech Republic posted record increases in coronavirus cases.

France is bracing for tighter coronavirus restrictions in several major cities, two days after a maximum alert protocol went into force in Paris.

Advertising and public relations company Publicis Groupe as well as banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale all rose about 2 percent.

Automakers Renault and Peugeot were narrowly mixed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.