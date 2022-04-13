Markets

CAC 40 Inches Higher In Cautious Trade

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - French stocks edged higher on Wednesday after U.S. inflation data released overnight showed some tentative signs of easing inflation pressures.

U.S. inflation accelerated to a new 40-year high in March, but some components of core inflation weakened, raising speculation that the inflation surge that started in early 2021 is close to a peak.

Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron said he intends to hold phone conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr and possibly with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days, if necessary.

The benchmark CAC 40 edged up 14 points or 0.2 percent, to 6,552 after closing 0.3 percent lower in the previous session.

LVMH rose about 1 percent after the luxury goods maker said fashion sales grew by 30 percent in the first quarter, despite a rocky start in the Chinese market.

