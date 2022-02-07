Markets

CAC 40 Inches Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Monday, though underlying sentiment remained cautious amid anxiety around the outlook for monetary policy.

As inflation concerns mount, investors await U.S. CPI data as well as the January Fed minutes this week for directional cues.

A strong inflation reading is likely to help consolidate expectations of a 50bp hike by the Federal Reserve.

Closer home, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council Member Klaas Knot said he expects a hike in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The benchmark CAC 40 inched up 25 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,976 after ending 0.8 percent lower on Friday.

Faurecia shares rallied 2.6 percent. The car parts supplier said its new combination with Hella would result in it aiming for sales of above 33 billion euros ($37.72 billion) in 2025.

