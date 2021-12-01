CAC 40 Inches Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Wednesday, though a cautious undertone prevailed amid growing concerns over the new Covid-10 variant Omicron.

The European Union could approve a Covid-19 shot against the new omicron variant within three to four months, the bloc's medical agency said Tuesday, adding that existing shots would continue to provide protection.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 36 points, or half a percent, to 6,757 after closing 0.8 percent lower in the previous session.

Banks topped the gainers list, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale climbing 2-3 percent.

Sanofi rose about 1 percent. The drug major announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire Austrian privately owned biotechnology company Origimm Biotechnology GmbH. The acquisition is expected to close early December 2021.

In economic releases, a survey showed earlier today that France's manufacturing sector expanded in November more strongly than initially forecast.

