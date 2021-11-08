CAC 40 Inches Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks were flat to slightly higher on Monday after Chinese exports data for October beat forecasts despite global supply-chain disruptions.

U.S inflation data takes center stage this week after better than expected employment data from the U.S. forced investors to reset rate hike expectations.

Closer home, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said in an interview with a Spanish newspaper published today that surging inflation across the euro zone is a passing problem and not "chronic."

"This period of inflation is very unusual and temporary, and not a sign of a chronic situation," Lane told El País hours before the region's finance ministers gather in Brussels to discuss rising cost of living.

The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 14 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,054 after climbing 0.8 percent on Friday.

