CAC 40 Inches Higher Despite Spike In Virus Infections

(RTTNews) - French stocks moved higher on Monday even as underlying sentiment remained cautious amid concerns that the spread of coronavirus across the world may force countries to relax the relaxation of some social isolation measures.

As Covid-19 cases surge in several U.S. states, Apple has decided to close several recently reopened retail stores in four U.S. states.

The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours, reflecting multiple factors including more widespread testing as well as broader infection.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 20 points, or 0.4 percent, at 4,998 after rising 0.4 percent on Friday.

