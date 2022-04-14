Markets

CAC 40 Inches Higher As Treasury Yields Slip

(RTTNews) - French stocks eked out modest gains on Thursday and U.S. Treasury yields steadied amid bets that U.S. inflation may have peaked.

Investors await the outcome of a ECB policy meeting land President Christine Lagarde's press conference later in the day for cues on the path of monetary policy.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 0.3 percent to 6,564 after finishing marginally higher on Wednesday.

Publicis Groupe shares fell nearly 2 percent. The advertising holding company, which owns agencies such as Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett and Zenith, said it took a loss of about $94 million as a result of its exit from Russia operations.

Birkin bag maker Hermes rose more than 1 percent after its quarterly sales beat estimates, despite headwinds.

Most Popular