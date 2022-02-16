CAC 40 Inches Higher As Russia Tensions Ebb

(RTTNews) - French stocks were slightly higher on Wednesday as fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine began to subside and focus shifted to the U.S. macro data with the latest retail sales numbers for January as well as the latest FOMC minutes, due out later in the day. Euro zone government bond yields rose, with Germany's 10-year government bond yield hitting a new high since December 2018, after two European Central Bank officials made the case for ending the ECB's bond-buying scheme.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 0.3 percent at 6,998 after rising 1.9 percent on Tuesday. Veolia rose half a percent after it partnered with Solvay to launch an industrial energy transition project.

Industrial gases company Air Liquide jumped nearly 3 percent after forecasting a bigger profit for 2022.

