News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Inches Higher As Middle East Worries Ease

October 30, 2023 — 05:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Monday as Middle East tensions eased, and investors looked ahead to a busy week of earnings, economic data and central bank decisions.

Israel stepped up ground attacks on Hamas targets in Gaza but held back from a full-on incursion, helping ease concerns over a wider conflict.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 27 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,823 after tumbling 1.4 percent on Friday.

Among the prominent gainers, AXA, Alstom and Dassault Systemes rose 1-3 percent.

ArcelorMittal shares slumped 4.4 percent. At least 32 people were killed Saturday when a fire broke out at a mine in Kazakhstan belonging to the global steel giant.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.