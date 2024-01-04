News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Inches Higher As Inflation Matches Estimates

January 04, 2024 — 04:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving higher on Thursday after data showed inflation rose in line with expectations in December.

Preliminary figures from INSEE showed EU-harmonized yearly inflation stood at 4.1 percent, up from 3.9 percent in November due to increase in energy and services prices. Meanwhile, the HCOB France final purchasing managers index (PMI) for the services sector, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 45.70 points in December from 45.40 points in November.

The contraction in euro zone business activity continued at the end of 2023, indicating the bloc's economy was in recession.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 26 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,438 after losing 1.6 percent the previous day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.