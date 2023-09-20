News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Inches Higher As Banks Climb Ahead Of Fed Decision

September 20, 2023 — 05:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving higher on Wednesday as investors await the FOMC interest-rate decision later in the day.

The Federal Reserve may opt to maintain its current interest rates despite inflation remaining at levels above target range.

Focus will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on inflation and the economy. The benchmark CAC 40 was up 25 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,307 after finishing marginally higher the previous day.

Banks traded higher, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rising between 0.9 percent and 1.3 percent.

Automaker Renault was marginally higher after data showed EU car sales grew 21 percent in August.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.