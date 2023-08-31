CAC 40 Inches Higher Ahead Of Key Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks eked out modest gains in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of inflation figures from the euro zone and the U.S., due later in the day.

Underlying sentiment remained supported somewhat on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its tightening cycle.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 11 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,375 after closing 0.1 percent lower in the previous session.

In corporate news, drug manufacturer Sanofi edged up slightly after shuffling its executive committee.

Pernod Ricard lost nearly 4 percent. The spirits giant warned that sales would decline in the key Chinese and U.S. markets in the first quarter through September.

