News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Inches Higher Ahead Of Key Inflation Data

August 31, 2023 — 04:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks eked out modest gains in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of inflation figures from the euro zone and the U.S., due later in the day.

Underlying sentiment remained supported somewhat on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its tightening cycle.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 11 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,375 after closing 0.1 percent lower in the previous session.

In corporate news, drug manufacturer Sanofi edged up slightly after shuffling its executive committee.

Pernod Ricard lost nearly 4 percent. The spirits giant warned that sales would decline in the key Chinese and U.S. markets in the first quarter through September.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.