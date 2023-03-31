CAC 40 Inches Higher Ahead Of Key Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks were modestly higher on Friday after seeing strong gains in the previous session.

Chinese data released earlier today proved to be a mixed bag, keeping underlying sentiment cautious.

Official data showed China's manufacturing activity rose in March at a slower pace, but still exceeded expectations.

Services activity expanded at the fastest pace in nearly 12 years and construction activity remained strong, boosting the outlook for growth this year.

Investors await key Eurozone and U.S. inflation later in the day for clues to the rate outlook.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 22 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,285 after closing 1.1 percent higher on Thursday.

Asian markets closed mostly higher today while trading in U.S. stock futures point to a quiet opening on Wall Street.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.