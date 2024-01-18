News & Insights

CAC 40 Inches Higher Ahead Of ECB Minutes

January 18, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

(RTTNews) - French stocks traded slightly higher on Thursday, after having suffered heavy losses in the previous session amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and fading rate cut hopes.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 16 points, or 0.2 percent at 7,335 after losing 1.1 percent the previous day.

The euro was trading higher for a second day running, tracking modest weakness in the dollar index.

In the wake of mixed views on inflation and interest rates by the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers, investors now await the release of the ECB December meeting minutes later in the session for further direction.

