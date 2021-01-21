Markets

CAC 40 Holds Steady With ECB Meeting In Focus

(RTTNews) - French stocks held steady on Thursday as investors awaited the latest ECB policy announcement, with focus on the post-meeting news conference by President Lagarde and her comments on the economic outlook.

No additional action is expected but the central bank may sound a bit dovish in its bid to continue devaluing the euro.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 5,631 after rising half a percent on Wednesday.

Railway company Getlink, formerly Groupe Eurotunnel SE, edged up slightly. The company reported that its revenue for 2020 was 815.9 million euros, down 24 percent from last year at a constant exchange rate basis.

