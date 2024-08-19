News & Insights

CAC 40 Holds Steady In Cautious Trade

August 19, 2024

(RTTNews) - French stocks held steady on Monday as investors awaited cues from the FOMC meeting minutes along with speeches by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other Fed speakers this week for additional clues on the rate trajectory.

The dollar began the week on a weak note after a couple of Fed officials said its time to adjust borrowing costs.

Closer home, flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for France, Germany, Britain, and the Eurozone will be in focus later in the week. The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 7,452 after adding 0.4 percent on Friday. Power cable supplier Nexans tumbled 3.6 percent after Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the stock.

