CAC 40 Gives Up Early Gains To Turn Flat

(RTTNews) - French stocks held steady on Wednesday after Chinese authorities stepped up efforts to contain a mystery pneumonia-like virus that has now claimed nine lives in China and was confirmed in the United States for the first time.

The Geneva-based World Health Organization said it would hold an emergency meeting today to decide whether to designate the outbreak as an international public health emergency.

Investors, meanwhile, shrugged off reports from Italy suggesting that Luigi di Maio would step down as the leader of the co-ruling 5-Star Movement.

The benchmark CAC 40 index was virtually unchanged at 6,046, giving up early gains.

Automakers were trading mixed, with Renault declining half a percent while Peugeot gained 0.6 percent after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a cautiously optimistic tone on trade talks with Europe.

