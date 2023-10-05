News & Insights

CAC 40 Gives Up Early Gains On Weak Data

October 05, 2023 — 05:07 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Thursday after data showed French industrial production fell in August from the previous month.

Retail sales also came in weak, pointing to a weakening of the economy in the third quarter.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 6,997, giving up earlier gains after a bond selloff eased.

Thales Group shares fell over 1 percent. The defense equipment maker has signed a contract with Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa, a Polish arms holding company, to deliver multiple combat systems for the Polish Navy.

Alstom shares plunged 35 percent after the train manufacturer slashed its free cash flow target due to a ramp-up in production and delays in some orders.

