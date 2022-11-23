CAC 40 Gives Up Early Gains After Weak Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains as investors eyed the Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes later in the day for additional clues on the path of interest rates.

The European Central Bank publishes account of its October policy meeting on Thursday. The benchmark CAC 40 was down 9 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,648 after rising 0.4 percent on Wednesday.

Stocks gave up early gains after a monthly survey showed France's private sector economy contracted in November for the first time since February 2021.

The services and composite readings hit fresh 20 and 21-month lows respectively.

Business confidence also fell to its lowest levels in two years but there was some improvement in manufacturing conditions, S&P Global said.

