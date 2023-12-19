News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Gives Up Early Gains

December 19, 2023 — 04:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks slipped into the red on Tuesday, giving up early gains as investors awaited the release of the final reading of eurozone inflation for November for direction.

Eurozone CPI is expected to be confirmed at an annual rate of 2.4 percent in the month, down 0.5 percent month-on-month.

Earlier in the day, France's central bank has slightly lowered France's GDP growth forecast to 0.8 percent for 2023, adding it expects a subsequent gradual acceleration up to 2026.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 13 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,556 after losing 0.4 percent the previous day.

Sodexo dropped half a percent. The catering and food services group confirmed it will put to a shareholder vote the Pluxee spin-off at a dedicated Shareholders Meeting on January 30, 2024, after which Pluxee will be listed on Euronext Paris by February 1, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.