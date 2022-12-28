Markets

CAC 40 Gives Up Early Gains

December 28, 2022 — 04:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - French stocks gave up early gains to turn lower on Wednesday amid signs that several countries are planning to impose COVID restrictions for travelers from China.

There is uncertainty over the true scale of infections in China due to lack of reliable official figures.

China has stopped publishing daily COVID data, but media reports now suggest that the country will eventually publish data on COVID-19 cases once a month when the disease comes under Category B management.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 6,548 after climbing 0.7 percent the previous day.

China-exposed luxury firms such as LVMH and Kering were seeing modest gains on hopes of a demand revival in China.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were flat to slightly lower while automaker Renault fell about 1 percent.

