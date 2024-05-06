CAC 40 Gains On US Rate Cut Optimism

(RTTNews) - French stocks were slightly higher on Monday as optimism over interest rate cuts returned to the fore, following weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data released on Friday. Also helping underpin sentiment, the latest HCOB PMI data produced by S&P Global showed that the French services economy began the second quarter of 2023 in expansion territory.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 21 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,978 after rising half a percent on Friday.

In corporate news, Atos slumped 5.4 percent after announcing that it has received four distinct offers to help bail out the debt-laden IT company.

TotalEnergies rose about 1 percent as oil prices climbed amid rising tensions in Gaza and after Saudi Arabia hiked June crude prices for most regions.

Eutelsat dropped 1.4 percent. The satellite operator confirmed that it is analyzing options for its ground station network.

