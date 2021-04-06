CAC 40 Gains On Recovery Hopes

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Tuesday as upbeat jobs and service sector activity data released overnight added to evidence the economic recovery is gaining momentum in the United States.

Investors, meanwhile, shrugged off concerns about rising coronavirus cases and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's calls overnight for a global minimum corporate tax rate.

The benchmark CAC 40 jumped 53 points, or 0.9 percent, to 6,156 as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend.

Suez SA shares were marginally higher. The waste and water utility fighting the takeover ambitions of rival Veolia Environnement SA, has reached an agreement to sell its Australian business to Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd.

Automaker Renault rose over 2 percent while banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were up between 0.7 percent and 1.2 percent.

In economic releases, Sentix's index for the euro zone climbed to 13.1 from 5.0 in March.

"Investors are building their expectations on accelerated vaccination success across the EU. The economic recovery process is supported by a massive expansion of fiscal policy," Sentix said.

