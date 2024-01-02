News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Gains On China Data

January 02, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks traded higher on Tuesday after a private survey showed China's factory activity expanded at a quicker pace in December due to stronger gains in output and new orders.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 52 points, or 0.7 percent, at 7,595 ahead of Eurozone PMI data due later in the session.

TotalEnergies rose over 2 percent. The company announced the start of crude oil production from the second development phase of the Mero field on the Libra block located over 180 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in the pre-salt area of the Santos Basin.

Danone gained about 1 percent. The food giant announced that it has signed an agreement to sell its premium organic dairy activity in the U.S. to Platinum Equity, a U.S.-based investment firm.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.