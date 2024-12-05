News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Gains Led By Banks

December 05, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Thursday as President Emmanuel Macron seeks a way out of France's political crisis.

Prime Minister Michel Barnier is expected to resign later today after being ousted in a no-confidence vote over a budget dispute. That makes him the shortest serving prime minister in modern French history.

It is likely that the country will remain without a government for several weeks, if not months, until Macron appoints a new prime minister, who will have to form a new government.

The State budget and the social security budget for 2025 will not be voted on, but the constitution allows special measures that would avert a U.S.-style government shutdown.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 42 points, or 0.6 percent, at 7,345 after gaining 0.7 percent the previous day.

In corporate news, aircraft equipment manufacturer Safran SA plunged 5.2 percent after issuing new financial targets.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale climbed 2-3 percent on hopes that the government can avoid a shutdown.

Oil firm TotalEnergies added 1.5 percent after RBC upgraded its rating on the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.