CAC 40 Gains In Lackluster Trade

August 16, 2023 — 05:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French stocks were a tad higher on Wednesday as Eurozone bond yields eased after the release of U.K. inflation data showing that inflation in the country fell to a 17-month low in July due to a fall in energy prices.

The British pound edged higher against the euro and other major currencies after inflation fell from 7.9 percent to 6.8 percent, matching the consensus estimates.

That said, a cautious undertone prevailed amid uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's future rate hike path, more disappointing Chinese economic data and fresh concerns over the health of the U.S. banking sector keeping investors nervous.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 26 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,293 after losing 1.1 percent the previous day.

