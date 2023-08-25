CAC 40 Gains In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Friday, as investors awaited speeches from central bankers, including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium for fresh clues on the outlook for interest rates.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 35 points, or half a percent, at 7,249 after ending 0.4 percent lower the previous day.

Among the top gainers, Hermes International, Schneider Electric, Stellantis NV and Total Energies all rose around 1 percent.

The euro fell to its lowest level since mid-June on expectations that the European Central Bank could soon pause rate hikes to support weakening growth.

Euro zone bond yields edged up after longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields soared to a 16-year high.

