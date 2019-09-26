CAC 40 Gains Ground On US-China Trade Optimism

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose notably on Thursday as renewed optimism over upcoming U.S.-China trade talks helped investors shrug off reports suggesting that the World Trade Organization will authorize the U.S. to impose tariffs on nearly $8 billion of European goods.

A day after delivering a stinging rebuke to China's trade practices at the United Nations General Assembly, U.S. President Donald Trump said that a deal to end a nearly 15-month trade war with China could happen sooner than people think.

Trump's positive comments on trade talks helped push market concerns about U.S. political risks into the background.

China's commerce ministry said today that the two sides are in close communication about the next round of talks in October, according to Reuters.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 43 points, or 0.77 percent, at 5,627 after declining 0.8 percent on Wednesday.

