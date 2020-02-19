CAC 40 Gains Ground On Stimulus Hopes

(RTTNews) - French stocks were rising on Wednesday as investors remained hopeful on further stimulus measures from global central banks to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

Markets heaved a sigh of relief after data showed the rate of increase in the number of confirmed cases of infection slowed in China.

According to the National Health Commission, mainland China had 1,749 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, down from 1,886 cases a day earlier and the lowest since Jan. 29.

Investors also assessed the risk of a further downturn in the euro, a day after a survey showed that investors' mood had deteriorated far more than expected in February.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 33 points, or 0.55 percent, at 6,089.

Automakers were moving lower, with Renault losing 2 percent and Peugeot down 1 percent.

