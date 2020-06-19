CAC 40 Gains Ground In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Friday after the Bloomberg said that China plans to increase buying of U.S. soybeans, corn and ethanol in line with a phase one trade deal.

The development comes after talks between Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and China's top foreign policy official in Hawaii this week.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his threat to cut ties with China.

Sentiment was also bolstered after Chinese policymakers pledged to maintain ample financial system liquidity in the second half of the year and a Chinese health expert said the virus outbreak in Beijing had been brought under control.

The benchmark CAC 40 index rose by 35 points, or 0.72 percent, to 4,995 after losing 0.8 percent the previous day.

Capgemini shares edged up slightly. The IT services firm has agreed to work with the Defence Digital unit of the UK's Ministry of Defence to provide the next generation of services for the IT Service Center.

