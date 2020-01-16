CAC 40 Gains Ground As Trade War Worries Ease

(RTTNews) - French stocks eked out modest gains on Thursday as the United States and China finally signed the long-awaited "Phase One" trade deal, with tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in imports remaining in place till Phase 2 deal.

The prospect of no further escalation in the economically damaging trade war helped improve investor sentiment somewhat.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 18 points, or 0.31 percent, at 6,051 after edging down 0.1 percent on Wednesday.

Automakers traded mixed, with Renault down 0.3 percent while Peugeot rose about 1 percent.

Europe's passenger car demand increased for the fourth straight month to log the highest December total on record, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association revealed today.

Passenger car sales surged 21.7 percent year-on-year, but this was partially due to low base effect, as registrations decreased 8.4 percent in December 2018.

The agency said specific market changes also contributed to the exceptional growth in December.

Speed-train maker Alstom shed 0.7 percent. The company reported that its sales for the third quarter 2019/20 increased to 2.1 billion euros from 2.0 billion euros in the prior year. It booked 3.6 billion euros of orders, compared to 3.4 billion euros last year.

