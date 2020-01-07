CAC 40 Gains Ground As Geopolitical Worries Ebb

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving higher on Tuesday as concerns over a U.S.-Iran standoff eased, with no immediate retaliation from Iran over the assassination of the country's top military commander Major-General Qasem Soleimani.

There was some confusion earlier in the day after a letter surfaced showing that U.S.-led coalition troops would leave Iraq. The Pentagon later clarified that it was a mistake and "there has been no decision whatsoever to leave."

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 38 points, or 0.63 percent, at 6,051 after giving up half a percent on Monday.

In stock-specific action, building materials firm Saint-Gobain edged up slightly after announcing that it has acquired High Tech Metal Seals or HTMS, a designer and manufacturer of engineered metal seals for the industrial, energy and aerospace markets.

Elsewhere, China's foreign exchange reserves increased in December largely due to valuation effects, data from the People's Bank of China showed today.

Foreign exchange reserves rose about $12.3 billion from November to $3.108 trillion at the end of December.

