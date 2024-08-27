CAC 40 Gains With Focus On Upcoming US Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks traded higher on Tuesday ahead of key U.S. inflation figures and earnings from AI darling Nvidia due later in the week.

On the political front, more talks will take place today after French President Emmanuel Macron refused to name a prime minister from the left-wing New Popular Front alliance (NFP), which won the most seats in last month's snap election.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 33 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,623 after edging up 0.2 percent in the previous session.

In corporate news, Technip Energies rose half a percent after securing the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract from bp for the H2Teesside project in the North East of the United Kingdom.

